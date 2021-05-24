Bellbrook graduation is first outdoor ceremony in 48 years

BELLBROOK — For the first time in nearly 50 years, Bellbrook High School students will walk across the stage outdoors at Miami Valley South Stadium for graduation ceremonies.

The 222 students of the graduating class receive their diplomas during commencement at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to do it at our stadium, which hasn’t been done in a while,” said Bellbrook High School Principal David Hann.

The last time Bellbrook High School had an outdoor ceremony was in 1973. The high school performed graduation ceremonies outdoors from 1970-1973.

“Kids have a lot of good memories out there already, being in band or sports,” Hann said. “It’s great for students to be able to celebrate in that place with their classmates one last time.”

Of the students that responded to the district’s senior survey, 73 percent of students planned to attend a four-year college, 17 percent will attend a two-year school, 8 percent plan to go directly into the workforce, and 2 percent plan to join the military. The class of 2021 has been collectively awarded $5.4 million in scholarship money.

“I am extremely proud of our students’ and staff’s efforts and persistence. They accomplished many great things during a not-so-great year to be in school,” Hann. “No matter how difficult things were, they pushed through. I am confident that the BHS Class of 2021 will do many wonderful things in the future.”

Daelyn Eppers is the valedictorian and Takumi Ford and Alissa Warren are salutatorians.

Eppers, the daughter of Erik and Beth Eppers, plans to study biomedical engineering in college.

Ford is the son of Arthur and Misa Ford. He plans to study biochemistry at Brigham Young University. Warren is the daughter of Mark and Heather Warren and plans on studying the medical sciences at the University of Cincinnati.

This year’s graduation ceremony will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Last year, Bellbrook had graduation in-person, but the ceremony was more individualized, Hann said.

“Parents presented the diplomas, and we patched it together into a virtual graduation,” Hann said. “It’s a great feeling that we can do it all together this year.”

Eppers https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/05/web1_eppers2.jpg Eppers Ford https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/05/web1_Ford1.jpg Ford Warren https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/05/web1_Warren1.jpg Warren

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.