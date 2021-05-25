Police Reports

May 20

1:46 a.m. — Suspicious person in the 200 block of Landmark Court

2:02 a.m. — Domestic dispute in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive

3:30 a.m. — Welfare check in the 3100 block of Presidential Drive

9:16 a.m. — Assault in the 600 block of Kyle Lane

9:23 a.m. — Suspicious person in the 200 block of Holmes Drive

10:28 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 20 block of East Hebble Avenue

10:57 a.m. — Peace officer in the 1200 block of Oakhill Avenue

11:07 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue

12:26 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Zimmer Drive

12:34 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in the 900 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

12:57 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 200 block of Heather Lane

1:00 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 1200 block of Oakhill Avenue

1:26 p.m. — Theft in the 1000 block of South Central Avenue

1:35 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 200 block of South Central Avenue

1:47 p.m. — Residential alarm in the 800 block of Chapelgate Drive

1:49 p.m. — Noise complaint in the 300 block of Mann Avenue

2:31 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 1100 block of North Central Avenue

2:35 p.m. — Assist in the 600 block of Fairfield Avenue

2:43 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 100 block of Erie Avenue

2:43 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 20 block of Mann Avenue

3:00 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 20 block of I-675 South

3:23 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 1600 block of Stewart Boulevard

3:44 p.m. — Private property crash in the 1800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

3:54 p.m. — Assist in the 100 block of East Main Street

4:04 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 600 block of Birchton Place

4:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

4:38 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 30 block of North Maple Avenue

4:45 p.m. — Assist in the 2200 block of Chapel Drive

5:17 p.m. — Private property crash in the 1100 block of North Broad Street

5:38 p.m. — Domestic dispute in the block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

6:51 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 400 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

7:09 p.m. — Suspicious person in the block of West Hebble Avenue and North Broad Street

7:16 p.m. — Warrant in the 700 block of West Xenia Drive

7:32 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue

7:37 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 1500 block of Poplar Lane

8:19 p.m. — Trespassing in the 1800 block of Superior Avenue

8:20 p.m. — Assist in the 300 block of Williams Street

8:22 p.m. — Theft in the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue

8:31 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 1900 block of Redstone Drive

8:57 p.m. — Noise complaint in the block of Superior Avenue and West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:00 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 1200 block of Kevin Drive

9:38 p.m. — Warrant in the 1500 block of Stewart Boulevard

9:53 p.m. — Traffic complaint in the 20 block of I-675 North

10:41 p.m. — Welfare check in the 300 block of North Maple Avenue