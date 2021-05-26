‘Creek valedictorian heads to US Naval Academy

BEAVERCREEK — A Beavercreek senior is among six students from the 10th Congressional District of Ohio who will be going to military academies this fall.

U.S Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) announced Tuesday morning that David Hill will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Four of the six students attended a ceremony Tuesday morning.

“The students that are here today are here because they have exhibited those exceptional abilities, and bravely raised their hand as a volunteer to serve and protect our country,” Turner said.

Hill decided to go into the military to follow in the footsteps of his parents and his great-grandfather.

“Since I was younger, all I could think about was ‘I’m supposed to go to the military,’ ” Hill said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for being accepted, and to be going to one of the greatest academies in this nation and the world.”

Hill’s mother, Donna Murray-Hill, was a Marine Corps helicopter pilot.

“We’re extremely proud of him,” she said. “He’s worked hard and accomplished a lot.”

Once he graduates from the Naval Academy, Hill has the choice of going into the Navy or pursuing the Marine Corps. He plans to study aerospace engineering and become a pilot.

Turner makes service academy recommendations each year. However, last year’s announcement press conference was cancelled due to COVID. This event recognizes the students’ accomplishments, thanks them for their service, and recognizes the students’ families, he said.

Receiving a nomination is only the first step in the process of receiving an offer of appointment to a U.S. military service academy. To be considered, a high school senior must be nominated by a United States senator, member of the House of Representatives, or the vice president of the United States. In addition, they must perform well academically, and are subject to physical fitness, medical fitness, and character requirements.

The six students Rep. Turner announced Tuesday have all been appointed to their respective academies. The five other students are Daniel Park of Centerville, attending the U.S. Military Academy; and Aiden Plate of Centerville, James Sharpe of Kettering, Brian Blosser of New Lebanon, and Levi Morgan of Waynesville, all attending the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

