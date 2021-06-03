Fairborn man sentenced in sexual assault case

XENIA — A man accused of raping four women on the Wright State University campus has been sentenced to at least 14 years in prison.

Zachary Turner, 29, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of rape and was sentenced to 14 to 19.5 years in prison, according to Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Turner was a student at Wright State when he raped three adult female victims while he resided in an on-campus apartment in October 2020. Turner used physical restraints and made threats with a knife while committing the sexual assaults according to authorities.

During the investigation, police identified a fourth adult female victim who said Turner used similar physical restraints while perpetrating the sexual assault against her.

None of the women were students at Wright State.

Turner previously had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the rape charges, as well as two counts of kidnapping, and four accounts of abduction, according to court documents. The kidnapping and abduction charges were dismissed.

Turner will be required to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervision. He will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

“It took a great deal of courage for these victims to come forward, and Turner would not be going to prison were it not for that courage,” Hayes said.

Hayes, in a statement, also commended the investigation by the Wright State University Department of Public Safety and Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Fred Meadows, along with Victim Witness Advocates Rebecca Walsh and Michelle White and Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Michele S.H. Henne and Charles W. Morrison.

