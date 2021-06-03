RAF and USAF confer swords of honor

RIVERSIDE — Wright-Patterson joined forces with the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Wednesday to honor two exemplary officers who served on both sides of the Atlantic from their native country. The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted the RAF for the annual Swords of Honor ceremony, which recognises the two most-deserving officers exchanged between the United States Air Force and the United Kingdom.

Established in 2009 by the Royal Air Force Museum American Foundation (RAFMAF), the annual Swords of Honor ceremony is normally held in Washington, D.C. However, this year, the ceremony took place in what dignitaries called “the cathedral of the Air Force,” to honor the two 2020 sword recipients.

Group Captain Andrew Lloyd, who received the RAF sword, served on exchange as Deputy Director of Logistics at the USAF Sustainment Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Andy is a brilliant strategic thinker,” said Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander of USAF Material Command. “He has represented the Royal Air Force in true fashion.”

Captain Katie Broyles earned the 2020 USAF sword for her exchange service at RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire, England. Since her post in June 2018, Broyles served as Apollo flight commander, 1 Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) Squadron. She created training and structural development plans that became standard across RAF Intelligence organizations, which officials say strengthened the bond between the two services.

“I am humbled to receive this extraordinary honor,” she said. “My time in the United Kingdom has been the highlight of my career. I am deeply grateful for the immersion opportunity, best practices learned to implement upon return to the USAF, the life-long relationships built, the Royal Air Force’s trust in me to lead their analysts, and the combined US-UK initiatives that will continue to enhance mission effectiveness.”

Bunch conferred the Air Force sword to Broyles, and UK Consul General Alan Gogbashian presented Lloyd with the RAF blade.

The RAF sword will reside in the British Embassy in Washington, while its American counterpart will remain on display in the Pentagon.

“During World War I, we learned from you as we were just beginning to form as part of the Army,” Bunch said. “I do not use the word ‘special’ lightly, but it is a truly special partnership between the United States Air Force and the Royal Air Force.”

Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., Commander of USAF Material Command and UK Consul General Alan Gogbashian present Captain Katie Broyles and Group Captain Andrew Lloyd with the 2020 Swords of Honor for their respective Forces. Captain Katie Broyles receives the sword of the US Air Force. The sword is inscribed with a quote from Winston Churchill, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few." Group Captain Andrew Lloyd receives the sword of the Royal Air Force, inscribed with a line from Francis Scott Key's 1814 poem The Star Spangled Banner, "Oh, thus be it ever when freeman stall stand." The Air Force honor guard present the colors of the two nations at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

