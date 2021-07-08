DIY Clean Up a success

BELLBROOK — Even with uncertain river conditions, volunteers with the Little Miami Watershed Network (LMWN) went out to the Little Miami River during a two week “do-it-yourself” clean-up period to gather trash.

Lots of it.

Over 200 volunteers participated in the June Little Miami River Clean Up, picking up trash along the river between June 12 and 27. Participants experienced many different conditions along the river depending on the day, from gently flowing under sunny skies to flooding the banks under gray stormclouds.

Volunteers removed approximately 1,280 pounds of trash, as well as seven tires. Some of the larger items included wagon wheels, a traffic cone, a muffler, trash can, and plastic pipes. There were several sections that were cleaned numerous times during the two-week period, but all groups still found trash to pull from the river.

“The LMWN leadership hopes the river is much cleaner for the summer recreationists on the river,” a representative of the oganization said in an email. “LMWN wants to thank all of its volunteers and sponsors, Greene County Parks & Trails, Nick and Edna Weller Charities, and James Investment Research, for helping keep the river clean and beautiful.”

LMWN also plans to present the Trailblazer Adventure for the fourth year in a row. Sponsored by Greene County Parks & Trails, The Nick and Edna Weller Charities, and James Investment Research, the event will be Saturday, July 17 at Glen Helen Nature Preserve. Participants will hike, canoe, and bike along the Little Miami River corridor, while learning about the natural and cultural history. Canoes and snacks will be supplied for this event. Cost is $30 per canoe.

Registration is open, and those who sign up by July 14 can receive prizes for photos. Register at www.LMWN.org under the “Events and Volunteering” page.

Submitted photos Volunteers pose with bags of trash collected during the June Little Miami River Clean Up. Participants collected approximately 1,280 pounds of trash over a two-week period, including seven tires, a wagon wheel, a traffic cone, a muffler, trash can, and plastic pipes.