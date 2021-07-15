Murder trial underway for Xenia shooting

XENIA — The murder trial of a Xenia woman charged in the 2018 shooting death of Andre Nooks is underway in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Talicia Dixon, 30, was charged with murder and felonious assault, each with a firearm specification. Dixon is accused of shooting Nooks around 1:30 a.m. on May 5, 2018 outside in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Xenia. Police found Nooks with a gunshot wound through the neck, which left him quadriplegic and on a ventilator, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Nooks survived the incident but died in January 2019 from complications due to quadriplegia.

Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett testified Wednesday that he had ruled Nooks’ death a homicide despite the intervening months, reasoning that were it not for the gunshot wound to the neck, Nooks would not have died of complications from quadriplegia.

“Ten years down the line, the verdict would still be the same,” Sharrett said.

According to witness testimony, the incident stemmed from a fight at the Round Table Bar on Home Avenue in Xenia earlier that evening. Nooks and several others arrived later at the residence on Franklin Avenue, where Dixon is alleged to have pulled the trigger.

Dixon later turned herself in to Xenia police.

Originally indicted for felonious assault, the murder charge is punishable by 15 years to life in prison.

The case is presided over by Judge Michael Buckwalter and prosecuted by assistant prosecuting attorneys Bill Morrison and Michele Henne. Dixon is represented by L. Patrick Mulligan and Lindsay Arway.

The jury trial is expected to continue all week and may carry over into next week.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

