Wanted suspect turns herself in

XENIA — The woman wanted in connection with a bad check complaint in 2019 is in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued for Desiree Pace, 39, who was accused of passing bad checks to a local nursery.

“She turned herself in,” Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said. “She got a lawyer. She is not talking.”

Fischer said that her arrest is for the 2019 bad check complaint only. She has not been charged for anything else.

In an unrelated case, the sheriff’s office recently received three complaints from citizens who have ordered flowers for weddings from Pace. The complainants advise they paid Pace’s floral company, but the flowers for the wedding were not delivered.

No charges have been filed.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

