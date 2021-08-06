Schommer named Bellbrook city manager

BELLBROOK — Rob Schommer has been appointed Bellbrook city manager, city council announced Thursday. The council unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 4 naming him to the position.

Schommer previously served as the city manager of Huber Heights. He is leaving that community after a 25-year long career with the last seven and a half years as city manager.

Schommer’s appointment comes after the current city manager resigned on May 31. The council selected Schommer after a two-month long process and “comprehensive review” of candidates from the region.

Bellbrook has some significant tasks to meet in the coming months, the council said in a statement. Schommer will have his work cut out for him, which includes addressing roadway concerns on Little Sugarcreek Road, additional infrastructure and traffic issues, public safety improvements, and maintaining current revenue to avoid reduction of future services, city officials said.

“We are committed to making sure Bellbrook continues moving forward, and we were focused on finding a city manager with the experience and ability to create efficient and effective ways to address the service needs and goals of the community,” Mayor Mike Schweller said. “Rob was able to show us he has the experience to step right in and begin addressing the goals and needs of our community. Every member of Council supports Rob as the next city manager, and they are all anxious to begin working with him to keep Bellbrook moving forward.

“I am truly impressed how cohesive and committed the mayor and council are as well as their legitimate accomplished efforts for the success of Bellbrook. I am excited to put their vision to work and contribute to the service and quality of life in this community.”