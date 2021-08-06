Hard work pays off for Cline and his swine

XENIA — The swine showmanship was held on Monday at the Greene County Fair. But Kaden Cline won his grand championship well before the fair even kicked off.

“You’ve just got to work hard every day,” he said. “Walk them 15 to 20 minutes every day. Get them used to walking.”

That planned worked as the Showtime 4-H member and 2020 graduate of Greeneview High School collected his second overall title in the last three years. He won his class, and was the top senior showman as well.

“Paid off for what I worked for,” he said. “I just tried to keep my head straight, stay in the zone.”

It’s not as easy as it sounds as the classes and final drive were packed with some of the best showmen around and a pair of judges.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Cline said. “Gets your blood pumping. (The judge) was pretty consistent on staying smooth and steady.”

Cline’s success isn’t limited to swine. He was the 2017 Greene County Fair prince, was second in the 2018 Showman of Showmen competition and was fifth in the 2017 and 2019 Showman of Showmen, among other top finishes.

This win will likely be one he remembers a while as he is aging out of 4-H after this year.

“It feels good to go out that way,” he said.

Cline’s brother, Adam, was also a senior class winner as were Sydnee Hawkins and Sydney Deyo.

Lilly Liming keeps eye contact with the judges while steering her hog in the champion drive Monday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_ChampSwine1.jpg Lilly Liming keeps eye contact with the judges while steering her hog in the champion drive Monday. Cole Liming competes with his sister in the champion swine drive. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_ChampSwine2.jpg Cole Liming competes with his sister in the champion swine drive. Kaden Cline drives his hog. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_ChampSwine3.jpg Kaden Cline drives his hog. Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Kaden Cline shakes hands with the judges after being named grand champion. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_ChampSwine4.jpg Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Kaden Cline shakes hands with the judges after being named grand champion.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.