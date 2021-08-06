Brother and sister first time in showmanship

XENIA — Siblings Sam and Emma Katter had some unusual chickens that they brought for novice poultry showmanship on Tuesday.

It’s the first year for Sam as a full 4-H member at the Greene County Fair, and the third year for Emma, but the two decided to try poultry showmanship with their Mille Fleur bantams for the first time.

While most of the other contestants had white chickens or ducks, the two entered with bantams characterized by colorful feathers that grow down their legs. Emma, 10, placed fifth.

“The judge asked me what the different parts of the comb were called,” Emma said. “I only knew two parts, but we had been training for some other parts of the chicken. It was mainly about the head and he had me show him the wing.”

Sam Katter, 8, was a Cloverbud last year, and Emma has showed her chickens in the fair in previous years. They both agree, however, that they like showing over showmanship much better.

“Because then you don’t have to hold the chicken the whole time,” Sam said.

In the novice class, members are judged if they are showing poultry for the first time regardless of age. Odessa Hughes took first place in novice showmanship, Olivia McDufford placed second, and Uriah Hughes placed third.

Cheyanne Adams placed first in the junior division with Emma Lide in second.

In the intermediate class of showmanship, Aubrey Lide placed first, and Mackenzie Cox took second place, with Stewart Kroh coming in third place.

In the senior division, Tayla Green earned first place, Katherine Kroh earned second place, and Heather Dutenhaver came in third place.

Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Sam and Emma Katter wait for the results of novice poultry showmanship together. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_Poultry1.jpg Photos by London Bishop | Greene County News Sam and Emma Katter wait for the results of novice poultry showmanship together. A 4-H member speaks to the judge during junior poultry showmanship. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_Poultry3.jpg A 4-H member speaks to the judge during junior poultry showmanship. Two senior 4-H members let their chickens down for a bit while waiting for the results of senior poultry showmanship. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/08/web1_Poultry5.jpg Two senior 4-H members let their chickens down for a bit while waiting for the results of senior poultry showmanship.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.