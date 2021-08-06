Kids enjoy scrambling for calves

XENIA — The Greene County Fair unofficially kicked off Sunday with two of the most popular events — the calf scramble and the kiddie calf scramble.

Six county teens — three boys and three girls — chased four calves around a muddy track while fans packed the grandstand and lined the track in their pickup trucks rooting on their favorite. It was one of the shortest scrambles in recent memory according to several seasoned fair veterans, but the action didn’t disappoint.

It was teased as a boys vs. girls event with the girls showing a lot of confidence prior to the ringing of the bell.

But it was Daniel Barron who was the first to halter a calf and drag it to the center circle, although the animal didn’t go very willingly. Gracie Heider was next to get her calf to the center circle, much to the delight of a large rooting section. Rylee Ankeney gave the boys their second calf, and then David Barron, who battled and battled the entire time, was able to coax calf No. 4 into the circle.

Each winner will get to keep the calf and groom and prepare it to show next year.

The kiddie calf scramble reversed course and started with the older kids and worked back to the youngest. The competitors had to chase down a calf, grab an adhesive patch on its back, and race back to the center circle.

In the 13-year-old group, Chloe Trimbach was first, followed by Isiah Christian, Edward Mick, and Adeline Spracklen. In the 12- and 13-year-old group, Reese Ehresman was the first to make it to the circle, followed by Colton Midlam, Will Mossing, and Tressel Blair.

The most competitive age group had 11- and 12-year-olds. Emma Slone was on her way back to the circle and appeared destined to be first, but Johanah Rhyner closed in quickly from behind and dove/slid/tripped/crashed into the circle right before Slone. Lyriq Stollings was third and Bryce Atley fourth.

In the 10-year-old scramble, Peyton Hodges was first, followed by Drew Rhyner, Conner Glass, and Elaina Moore. The nine-year-old scramble was won by Dalton Marsden. Wyatt Smith was second, Catherine Mossing third, and Claira Doggett fourth.

A nice moment took place before the scramble as the wife and daughter of Kent Campbell — who died last year — Charlene Cambell and Becki Ryan, received a special honor. They were asked to take Kent’s place in the circle and declare the winners of the scrambles.

