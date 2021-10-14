“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

What a comfort these words are for the followers of Jesus! Our peace comes from knowing Jesus in the midst of trouble. Trouble is a given in this world. It is to be expected. But the wonder is that in this trouble there is a way out. That Way is Jesus. Even to the point of martyrdom the followers of Jesus have stood strong in the faith with a peace. The world cannot understand that peace nor have it. It is a gift of our Lord to His followers.

What a blessing it is to live in this world as an overcomer. The peace Jesus gives is beyond understanding and stands the test of time in eternity. Yes, “take heart.” We are in the Lord’s hands come what may. From life lived in the power of the Spirit, to a death that is momentary and leads us into Heaven, we are secure in our Lord’s care. We have been given the gift of everlasting life!

Heavenly Father, thank You for Jesus. Thank You for drawing us to Him for our salvation. Life is good because You love us and have given us eternal life. Continue to keep us in Your care. Stir up Your Spirit to move and work within us to Your Glory.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

