Cedar Cliff announces students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Schools named their September students of the month.

Recognized were Chloe Gillaugh (12th grade), Haylee Florkey (11th grade), Chase Baldwin (10th grade), Ayden Rodgers (ninth grade), Logan Lewis (eighth grade), Mark Landon (seventh grade), and Paige Minor (sixth grade).

The district sent the following about each student.

Gillaugh is extremely helpful and very responsible. She is sweet, kind, dependable and is great at completing the tasks at hand.

Florkey goes above and beyond and works to her full potential, never taking shortcuts.

Baldwin is a very respectful student, always has a positive attitude, and takes pride in his work.

Rodgers is very polite, works hard, and is a kind student to others. She works hard and goes above and beyond in the classroom.

Lewis is responsible and always completes his work. He is funny and always has a great attitude.

Landon is a great and patient friend and student. He always puts forth his best effort.

Minor is always kind and spreads sunshine in the classroom. She uses her time wisely and tries to do her best.