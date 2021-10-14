Sparks receives top XPD award

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division held its 30th Annual Police Awards Ceremony recently at the Xenia Police Training Center.

Detective Doug Sparks received the department’s highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award.

The award was named after C.K. Elliott, who joined the Xenia Police Division as a patrol officer in 1943. He ultimately rose to the position of police captain and then acting police chief. Two days after retiring, he began serving as bailiff in Xenia Municipal Court. His career serving the citizens of Xenia totaled 35 years and the Ohio Senate passed a resolution for him calling him a “truly outstanding Ohioan.” The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award was set up by the Elliott family in recognition of police officers who distinguish themselves through an outstanding accomplishment, bravery or humanitarian service in police work.

Sparks, a 16-year veteran, was recognized for serving the department as a field training officer, union representative, and member of the SWAT and Crisis Negotiating teams. In 2014 he joined the Criminal Investigations Unit. Sparks is an extremely valuable member of the section and is currently one of the longest serving active detectives, according to a release from the city.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and practical skills to his detective assignment,” the release said. “One of those skills is an extraordinary ability to talk with people. The depth of his skill in this area is invaluable and is coveted by most investigators. Detective Sparks’ knowledge of search and seizure, evidence collection and processing, and criminal law is outstanding. Furthermore, he has a “sixth sense” when conducting an investigation, his knack for steering an investigation in the right direction regularly leads to breaking a case open.”

His fellow detectives and officers frequently seek him out for investigative advice.

“We are honored to present this award to Detective Charles D. Sparks,” said Xenia Police Chief Randy Person. “Detective Sparks exemplifies the dedication and selflessness that we expect from the officers of the Xenia Police Division.”

The Communications Operator of the Year Award was presented to Jackie Foster for her role and extraordinary contributions in the field of public safety communications.

Leadership Awards were presented to Sergeant Matthew Cvitkovich and Officer Anthony Vitale for their continued outstanding leadership within the organization.

The Silver Shield Commendation was presented to Officer Ryan Linnell for the highest level of overall patrol operations within the patrol section.