Mayor’s race heats up

XENIA — For the first time in several years, Xenia will have a contested mayor election.

Former city councilman Dale Louderback is challenging Sarah Mays, who is finishing her first term as mayor.

Louderback, 74, served three four-year terms on Xenia City Council. He said he has several priorities if elected.

“We need our streets paved. And people with families want to see entertainment downtown. They go to Beavercreek for activities,” said Louderback, a Realtor with Johnson and Webb of Xenia and a life-long Xenia resident.

“Xenia has lost population — that saddens me. We have anti-business inspectors. I will bring inspections back inside. Xenia has no good paying jobs, you can’t raise a family here. We have a 2.25 percent income tax. I’ll do my very best to lower the income tax,” Louderback, a Xenia High School grad, said.

“We need to repave our streets without raising taxes. We’ll be receiving $2.8 million in stimulus money, we should pave all our streets with it. We’re losing a lot of our businesses. We’re number three behind Dayton and Trotwoodin losing population. The homeless are getting to be a problem. The city needs to step up with the vagrancy issue.”

Louderback said he considers himself a fiscal conservative and spent 12 years on the Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee.

Mays, 43, has lived in Xenia all her life and attended and worked at Cedarville University.

“My heart is to serve Xenia. I want to make sure existing businesses areconnecting downtown. I want to promote the Xenia Towne Square Project,” said Mays, who has done a lot of ministerial work and fostering of children in her home.

“I want to emphasize that I want to focus on partnership and relationship building. I have monthly meetings with the mayors in Fairborn and Beavercreek. I speak to state representatives and I am solution-oriented with them. I make myself available to answer questions and attend meetings.

“I advocate for Xenia and recruit businesses. My goal is to grow our current businesses and recruit new businesses to Xenia and showcase the people here in Xenia and connect them with great employers locally.”

Mays leads a high school girl’s bible study and volunteers in the children’s ministry and worship team at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Besides fostering children for 10 years, Mays’ family includes threekids.

”I’ve taught them about being servant-minded,” said Mays, who has served six years on council.

Louderback https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_DaleLouderback.jpg Louderback Mays https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_IMG_5065.jpg Mays

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-372-4444, ext 2123.

