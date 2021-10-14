Man sentenced for failing to register

XENIA — A convicted sex offender was sentenced to three years in jail Monday for not registering his home address with the sheriff.

Ryan Mitchell, 36, pled guilty in Greene County Common Please Court to failing to provide notice of change of address. He was immediately sentenced by Judge Adolfo Tornichio, who imposed the mandatory sentence for the offense. According to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes, shortly after being released from prison, Mitchell met with the sheriff’s office to register his home address in Xenia on Jan. 20, 2021.

Mitchell, who was on parole, stayed at the address for five days before vacating the residence, according to the release. As a Tier I sexual offender, he was required — among other conditions — to provide written notice to the sheriff of any change of address 20 days before moving. On March 29, Ohio adult parole officers arrested Mitchell after using a ruse to convince him to come to a certain location in Dayton.

He was previously convicted of attempted gross sexual imposition in 2015, for which he was labeled a sexual offender. Mitchell also has registration violation convictions in 2018 and 2019, which enhanced the sentence, according to the release.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation and Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt did a professional job in prosecuting this case,” Hayes said. “Registration requirements for sexual offenders exist for important reasons. The public should expect compliance, and those offenders who fail to comply should expect serious consequences. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office treats these crimes seriously and will continue to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”