Central State names George Ragsdale interim head football coach

WILBERFORCE — Central State University has named George Ragsdale as the football program’s interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season. Ragsdale takes over for former head coach Bobby Rome II, who resigned on Tuesday.

“We have accepted Bobby Rome II’s resignation as head football coach. Running backs coach George Ragsdale has been promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season,” CSU Director of Athletics Tara A. Owens said. “We are committed to our values of providing our student-athletes with a quality collegiate experience and remain focused on being successful on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

A veteran coach with a wealth of playing and coaching experience, Ragsdale’s accomplishments and highlights include a Hall of Fame career as a running back and North Carolina A&T, enshrinement in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame, and a professional career playing in the NFL and USFL.

Beginning his coaching career in 1983, Ragsdale has coached at Grambling State University, North Carolina A&T, University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff, Norfolk State University and Morris Brown College. Ragsdale also served as an assistant at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. and interned for the staff of the NFL’s Washington Football Team. Ragsdale has previous experience serving programs on an interim head coaching basis, serving in the capacity at Grambling and North Carolina A&T. Ragsdale has been a member of the CSU coaching staff since 2018.

During his playing career at NC A&T, Ragsdale rushed for 1,989 yards, including a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries against Morgan State. Ragsdale spent eight years playing professional football, including five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one year with the Washington Football Team and two years with the USFL’s Oklahoma Outlaws.

“Our focus is to work as hard as we can over these last four weeks of the season. Our student-athletes maintain a high level of energy and passion as we prepare for our next game,” Ragsdale said. “We look forward to competing this Saturday against Tuskegee University.”

Central State hosts Tuskegee at 1 p.m. on Saturday in McPherson Memorial Stadium.