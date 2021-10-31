Jamestown voters to decide on additional roads levy

JAMESTOWN — The village of Jamestown has a levy for an additional 2.3 mills for street improvements on the November ballot.

It currently has a 1.8 mill levy for street improvements that brings in approximately $50,000 per year.

“Currently we have to allow the fund to accumulate until we have enough for projects while costs increase. For instance, improvements to Davis Street (wedging, milling, replacing storm drains, milling, resurfacing, curbs and gutters ) were accomplished in phases over five years,” said village financial officer Marsha Haines.

The new levy would bring in $74,000 per year, and would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $6.71 per month.

“If the additional levy passes, Mayor Bradley and council have committed to resurfacing the alleys in town, most of which are in serious disrepair. The next large project on the priority list is Church Street,” Haines said. “We have been very fortunate in past years to receive assistance from the Greene County Commissioner’s Community Development Block Grant. We have also joined the collective bid program through the Greene County Engineer’s Office to obtain asphalt for resurfacing at a reduced cost because of the bulk purchase. We were able to resurface U.S. 35 this year and part of West Xenia Street in 2018 using this program to get more for our money.”

By MacKenzie Tastan mtastan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach MacKenzie Tastan at mtastan@aimmediamidwest.com.

