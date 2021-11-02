Election results: Mixed results for incumbents; jail sales tax failing

XENIA — Issue 1, a .25 percent sales tax increase that was to raise money for construction of a new county jail, was failing 8,025-7,049 according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

The tax increase — which is not a property tax — is temporary and would be in effect for 16 years according to ballot language. Information on the sheriff’s website indicates the entire facility could be paid for in 10-12 years and up to 40 percent of the tax would be paid by non-Greene County residents according to estimates.

A similar issue — which included a 500-bed facility — failed in May 2020.

Currently, Sheriff Gene Fischer operates three facilities — the sheriff’s office, the jail, and the adult detention center. The office was originally built in 1929 as a Ford dealership, the jail was built in 1969, and the ADC on Greene Way Boulevard was built in 2000 with a 15-year lifespan in mind. Issue 1 passage would allow for all three to be under one roof.

They have “outlived their usefulness,” Fischer said last week.

“It’s time,” he said. “It’s just time.”

Newcomers Joshua Day (2,959), Mary Grech (2,096), and George Leightenheimer (1,886) are in position to join the Xenia Community School District Board of Education, while incumbent Cheryl Marcus (1,756), newcomer Heather Lee (1,725), and incumbent Mary Adeline Lewis (1,603) follow.

In the Xenia City Council race for an unexpired term, Wesley Smith is leading with 1,961 votes, with Jeremy Cox trailing 1,428 votes. In the race for two full terms, incumbents Levi Dean (2,425), and William Urschel (2,256) lead Ethan Reynolds (1,725).

Mayor Sarah Mays is leading former council member Dale Louderback, 2,270-1,489, in the mayor election.

In Beavercreek, incumbent township trustees Tom Kretz (2,731) and Debborah Wallace (2,260) have a comfortable lead over Joseph Jenkins (1,369) for the two open seats. Incumbent school board members Krista Hunt (2,918) and JoAnn Rigano (2,907) and were retaining their seats, while Carl Fischer IV (2,393) had the lead for the third seat over Allison Lindsay (2,047) and write-in Mark Passage (292). Votes in Montgomery County could also affect the school board race but the latest numbers favor the top three.

A pair of Bellbrook school board members were retaining their seats. Audra Dorn (1,482) and Mike Kinsey (1,440) were leading a crowded field that included two write-in candidates. Former Bellbrook superintendent Dr. Keith St. Pierre (1,237) was third, and Heidi Anderson (1,183) fourth. Three spots are open. Write-ins Katherine Kipling (612) and Josh Presnell (584) were farther back. Current board member Kevin Price leads Sarah Williamson 1,390-812 in the race for an unexpired term.

By Scott Halasz and Karen Rase editor@xeniagazette.com

Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.

