Pet supply store coming to W. Park Sq.

XENIA — Feeders Pet Supply will soon open its 6,000 square-foot store at 1872 West Park Square.

Ranked among the top 20 pet food stores nationwide, the store’s tag line is “all the things you need, for all the pets you feed.”

“If things go well, hopefully it will open in January,” said Chief Financial Officer Glen French. “We’ve had a little trouble getting permits out of the township there, there were certain ADA and handicap accessible conditions brought up but our construction team is ready to go.”

Feeders Pet Supply has a sister chain called Chow Hound. Together, both brands represent 46 open locations, including a Feeders that opened Nov. 3 in Fairborn, and three under construction.

”We Hope to have 60 stores open in 2022,” French said.

Feeders Pet Supply, family-owned and operated by the Longwell family in Louisville, started in 1959 and is headquartered in Louisville. The family sold it in 2016.

Pet food products range from mass market brands to super premium foods.

“Our store will provide any type of pet food requested despite economic status,” said French, who added that some of the pet food tested is “human grade” and he’s heard that’s it’s “not that bad” to the taste.

“We educate our employees on the ingredient panel of each food product such as nutritional value and calorie count,” French said. “We offer different varieties up to senior. There are 60 brands of food available in our portfolio. North of Indianapolis are Chow Hound Supply Stores and everything below that is Feeders.”

We will have fish and other live animals — including ferrets, gerbils, rabbits, fish, birds — but not dogs and cats.

”We also sell reptiles and snakes, based on store location,” French said. “I think the thing that we do differently is we are focused on customer service in the store. We educate our employees and the customer on nutrition merit for each pet. It’s about nutrition and quality of the food, especially when it comes to a pet’s digestion problems, skin problems, etc.”

According to marketing representative Emma Korneck, the Xenia store will offer pet washing stations but not a grooming station at this time. Private label brands, such as Intuition for dogs and Pure Flight, bird and suet cakes will be offered.

“We have an e-commerce site where you can buy products online and free delivery is offered,” said Korneck, who added the store is looking to hire 10-12 employees and is looking for a store manager.”

