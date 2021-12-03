Cox named new Fairborn football coach

FAIRBORN — A long-time southwest Ohio football coach is coming back to Greene County.

Larry Cox was approved as head football coach at Fairborn High School by the school board Thursday night. He replaces Cory Hardin, who resigned as a counselor and coach in late November. Cox was head coach at Bellbrook for two seasons in the mid-1990s before embarking on a successful run at Lakota West near Cincinnati.

He was the school’s first coach when Lakota split into East and West high schools. There was enthusiasm in West Chester back then, and there’s a similar feel in Fairborn now with a new school and football stadium on the horizon.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity,” Cox said Friday morning. “(Superintendent) Gene Lolli, (principal) Brian McKnight, and (athletic director) Kevin Alexander, they’ve just been phenomenal. You really appreciate their enthusiasm. When they ask you to be a part of that, it’s humbling.”

Cox also spent three years at Talawanda — leading the team to its first home playoff win — before coaching Franklin this past fall. He has coached for 26 seasons and has 35 years in education.

“We are very excited to have Lawrence Cox lead our football program,” Alexander said. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental to create and build a culture of hard work and excellence.”

Cox has the most wins in Lakota history and assisted more than 150 players in their recruitment to play at the collegiate level including more than 50 Division-I players. Two former players are currently active in the NFL — Arizona outside linebacker Jordan Hicks and Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly.

Cox, a three-time southwest district coach of the year, will begin working in the district in January as a credit recovery instructor at the high school.

His resume includes:

— 2009, 2013 Greater Miami Conference Champions

— 2013 Semper Fi Coach of the Year

— 2013-14 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl coach

— 2010, 2011, 2018 Under-Armour All-American coach

— 2006, 2013 North-South Classic All-Star Game coach

— Big 33 Ohio vs. Pennsylvania Game coach

Cox has also been instrumental in fund-raising to support high school football programming and facilities.

“With our district poised to build new athletic facilities, Mr. Cox has the experience to continue to build and lead a strong football program for Fairborn,” said Fairborn Board of Education President Pat McCoart.

