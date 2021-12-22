Lewis appointed to Second District Court of Appeals

XENIA — Xenia Municipal Court Judge Ron Lewis was appointed Wednesday to the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton.

Governor Mike DeWine appointed Lewis to fill the upcoming vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Hall, formerly a Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge.

“I have an appreciation of appellate work,” said Lewis. “I like the Court of Appeals – I’m ready for the move. I also like what I’m doing now and if I had stayed there for the remainder of my career, I would have been fine with that.”

Lewis has served as Xenia Municipal Court Judge since January 2020. Xenia Municipal Court is housed in the Justice Center (formerly City Hall). The court has jurisdiction over Bellbrook, Xenia, Bowersville, Cedarville, Jamestown, and Spring Valley.

Lewis, who will assume office on Jan. 20, 2022, must run for election in November 2022 to retain the seat.

“I started running last January. There are six counties and I wanted to get out and meet as many people as possible,” said Lewis, who says he’s been at a different event at least four nights a week. As to who might run for his seat? “There are a number of qualified folks that have expressed an interest,” he stated.

Lewis formerly served as the Law Director for the City of Xenia between 2001-2016. As law director, he was the legal advisor for the City of Xenia and all its departments, agencies, officials and employees. He was also responsible for preparing and reviewing all contracts, agreements, resolutions, ordinances and amendments.

“That’s great news about Ron getting appointed,” said Adolfo Tornichio, Court of Common Pleas Judge. “He’s been a long-time friend of mine. I was acting law director for the city of Xenia and when I stepped down, the city hired Ron to take my spot.

“The last time Greene County had a judge on the Court of Appeals was forty years ago when Herman Webber was elected. I think Ron is well-rounded for the job. With his background and experience as an appellate lawyer – he has a passion for appellate work,” added Tornichio.

Current appellate judges serving on the Second District Court of Appeals include Mary E. Donovan, Chris Epley, Michael T. Hall, Michael Tucker, and Jeffery M. Welbaum. Judge Mary Kate Huffman hopes to fill Judge Mary E. Donovan’s seat, as she also plans to retire at the end of her six-year term.

Counties served by the Second District Court of Appeals include Champagne, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery.

”I want to be very active in all six counties, like visiting their bar associations and getting to know their attorneys on a first-name basis,” Lewis said.

Ron Lewis https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_Lewis-Ronald-C-1.jpg Ron Lewis Lewis https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/12/web1_CMYKLewis-Ronald-C-1.jpg Lewis

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.