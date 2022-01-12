Police investigating dead body found in city

XENIA — Xenia police are investigating the death of a woman who was found early Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Steve Lane, Michelle R. Cash, 55, of Xenia, was found in grassy area on Hollywood Boulevard behind Thistlewood Apartment around 7:30 a.m. There were no signs of obvious foul play, Lane said, however the investigation into the cause of death continues. Criminal activity is not suspected in Cash’s death, Lane added.

Media reports indicate that a Xenia High School student discovered the body on the way to school, but Lane said the department is not yet releasing any information about the reporting person or persons.