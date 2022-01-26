Valentine pet adoption event is Feb. 6

XENIA — HALO K9 Behavior Consultation, which offers certified dog behavior consultations, is hosting its first “furever valentine” event.

Guests and adopters are invited to visit HALO’s training barn, 2839 Jamestown Gunnersville Road, from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. There will be 8-10 dogs on hand who will be available for adoption. A variety of breeds, many on the larger size, will greet visitors (along with their individual handlers), and everyone can get to know one another,” said Cathy Brown, spokesperson for HALO.

Located on Jasper Road in New Jasper Township, the facility has been up and running since 2018. Situated on five acres, dogs get to run around all day and have play groups while undergoing behavior training.

“We work with other shelters and rescues, most of the dogs here have issues,” Brown said. “Two buildings on the property have been renovated. Each dog receives a 10 by 10 room while receiving treatment.”

On the day of the event, tables will be set up with information about each dog, ranging from seven months to seven years. Adopters will be asked to fill out an application and a home visit may be scheduled before the dog is released, according to Brown, who added 17-18 dogs are housed on site until all the training and behavior work that’s needed is finished.

“There is a screening process and a home visit that has to be scheduled,” she said. “Folks won’t be able to leave that day with a dog. We are open by appointment only. We have a staff of kennel workers and trainers who can assist guests with a tour or questions, etc. We want to make sure dogs can stay in their homes.”

Dogs six months and under are usually $350 to adopt and six months and older are in the $150 range. Dogs are fixed, have a chip, and are brought up to date on shots.

Owners Jimmy and Regina Willen, whose motto is “saving animals, supporting families, and serving the community,” are committed to working with troubled dogs and opened their facility to help dogs in Greene County with behavior modification to get them back on track, Brown said. Dogs are also placed with foster families to help them adjust to a family environment.

Visitors to the “furever valentine” event might come across a kissing booth with a cute dog giving free kisses. Light refreshments will also be offered.

The organization relies on private donations and gladly accepts donations of dog food, crates, toys, bedding, and leashes. HALO is also on the Amazon and Chewy wish list. For more information on consulting, boarding, or to schedule a tour, call 937-736-2055.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

