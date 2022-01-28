Greenewood Manor’s contents being sold in online auction

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners will be auctioning items from Greenewood Manor.

The county’s former skilled nursing facility, which closed during the summer, has inventory that is no longer needed for public use and the county will sell it by auction via GovDeals.com.

“Participants need to sign up and register and review payment terms on the site,” said Debbie Brown, administrative supervisor for County Services. “We have 24 lots up for bid (with multiple items in each lot), with a minimum bid of $50 and above.”

Internet auctions will be used in the future by the county on an as-needed basis and that future annual resolutions and notices are no longer required as a result of a change in state law.

According to the resolution adopted by the commissioners Jan. 13:

— Listed property shall be subject to bid for 10 days including Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

— Items shall be available for viewing, by appointment, at the location listed in the auction item notice, instructions to make an appointment are also in the notice.

— Payment is due within five days of award; pick up and removal is within 10 days of award.

— Method of payment shall be made online through GovDeals by wire transfer, Pay Pal, or credit card.

All items must be removed within 10 business days from the time and date of issuance of the Buyer’s Certificate. A daily storage fee of $10 may be charged for any item not removed within the 10 business days allowed and stated on the Buyer’s Certificate.

The buyer will make all arrangements and perform all work necessary including packing, loading, and transportation of the property. No assistance will be provided.

If the buyer is sending a third party to pick up the asset on their behalf, an Authorization of Release form must be completed and sent to the seller prior to items being released. If any of the inventory does not sell by auction, the items will then be disposed of in an appropriate manner.

For more information, contact Debbie Brown at 937 562-7802.

Submitted photos Lot 1, Cafeteria and kitchen equipment. Pictured are eight dining room tables. Bids for this lot closes Jan. 30. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_100_2441.jpg Submitted photos Lot 1, Cafeteria and kitchen equipment. Pictured are eight dining room tables. Bids for this lot closes Jan. 30. Other lots available include fabric-covered chairs. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/01/web1_100_2470.jpg Other lots available include fabric-covered chairs.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

