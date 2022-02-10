Main in jail after allegedly assaulting police

XENIA — A man with an extensive criminal history is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened Xenia Police officers last week.

Joshua D. Jones, 30, was charged with four counts felony assault and four counts of obstructing official business as well as misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and public indecency after an incident in the police division parking lot around 9:50 Feb. 4.

According to Capt. Steve Lane, the officers were approached by Jones, who was naked at the time of the incident.

“Jones’ behavior was erratic and he appeared unable to care for himself,” Lane said. “Officers determined Jones needed to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Jones kicked several officers and threatened to kill them as they attempted to help him. Jones was eventually subdued and transported to the hospital where he received treatment for injuries he sustained while being subdued.”

The incident report shows that police used a taser during the incident.

According to jail records, Jones has a criminal history dating back to at least 2010 including drug charges and obstructing official business. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond.