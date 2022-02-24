Women’s ‘Born to Thrive’ conference coming

XENIA — Local followers of Dr. Tammy Smith, a popular guest speaker and writer, will get a chance to see her in person in April.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Smith will be the featured guest at a fundraiser for Hope Hub Xenia, a transformational living facility that will help women struggling with addiction find freedom in recovery.

Smith has written several books but the last two have resonated with her Xenia fan base.

Her upcoming conference, “Made to Thrive,” will focus on her most popular book, “Soul Healing” with the subtitle “Living Beyond the Pain of Your Past.” Also featured in the conference are master of ceremonies Adam Jacob, and David Harris and Stephan Stewart, worship pastors from local churches.

Smith, a counselor for the past 30 years, wrote “Soul Healing” in 2006 and it has been revised, with an expected release date of April or May 2022. A prior book, “Soul Satisfaction” is also quite popular.

“This book has been so helpful to so many people,” said Cynthia Stemple, co-founder of Hope Hub Xenia. “It’s about where we find our satisfaction in life and how can we live with joy and peace in this broken world. The material is super encouraging. If you could, wouldn’t you want to learn some things that would help change your thinking? What do you think about your life? Where have you been wounded in your past, what age did that happen? That could explain why you do what you do.”

Stemple added that it’s insightful information that will help you “understand yourself to do life out of a healthier place.”

”So often we set people up for failure in our lives because we have such high expectations of people, who are doing their best,” she said. “From a Christian perspective, real healing will (and does) take place in our souls.”

Stemple added that Smith will talk about grief as well.

“We are grieving things we’ve lost during the pandemic, people are not finding closure to things,” Stemple said.

The Hope Hub Fundraiser will be held at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday (conference starts at 6:30 p.m.) and will run until 9 p.m. The conference will continue from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Followers of Smith can meet with her in person at a 5 p.m. dinner before the conference begins. Tickets for the dinner are $100 each or two for $150.

Tickets can be purchased for the Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, conference online at coffeehubohio.com/made-to-thrive-conference or by contacting 937 347-7972. General admission tickets are $50 a person or $55 a couple. Lunch is included.

For more information, call 937 347-7972.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

