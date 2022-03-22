CMS student returning to national spelling bee

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Middle School student Sophia Lopez has qualified for the 2022 National Spelling Bee.

Lopez will be among approximately 200 regional champions to compete at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, near Washington, D.C. This is Lopez’s third straight year as the regional champion.

“I’m really excited that I get to go to nationals again,” she said in a text message. “I’m definitely very proud. It’ll be great to experience Bee Week and all the other events and experience that the Scripps bee has to offer, and I’m going to work very hard to do my best this year.”

It’s no easy task.

As an example of her challenges in qualifying, Lopez had to spell words such as: mellifluous, parterre, isagoge, ancien regime, and scaberulous.

Spellcheck couldn’t even do that.

“We are constantly amazed at Sophia’s spelling ability when we know very few, if any, of us adults could spell the words she repeatedly successfully spells,” Superintendent Chad Mason said. “We are so proud of her here at Cedar Cliff.”

It is the fourth year that she has qualified for the national bee. Lopez finished in 16th place last year as a seventh grader. In sixth grade, Lopez won the regional contest and qualified for national event but it was canceled due to COVID. Bee week begins May 29 and starts with early rounds taking place before spellers advance to the semifinals on June 1. The contest ends with the finals June 2.

The bee will be broadcast live on ION, Laff, and Bounce with celebrity LeVar Burton having been selected as this year’s host.

Lopez is the daughter of Manuel and Mary Lopez-Ramirez.

Submitted photo Cedarville Middle School student Sophia Lopez smiles as she is congratulated by Cedarville Middle School Principal Chad Haemmerle for qualifying for the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

