McNamee appointed to Xenia court

XENIA — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday announced the appointment of David M. McNamee as Xenia Municipal Court judge.

McNamee, of Sugarcreek Township, will assume office on April 11 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Ron Lewis, who was appointed to the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton. McNamee must run for election in 2023 in order to complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

McNamee worked in private practice for nearly 23 years before he began working for the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division as a magistrate in 2016.

Most recently, McNamee worked as magistrate and court administrator at the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, Division of Domestic Relations.

McNamee received his law degree from the University of Dayton law school. Additionally, he earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame.