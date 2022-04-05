Rotary Pancake Day returns Wednesday

XENIA —The Rotary Club of Xenia is hosting its annual Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Hall.

The menu consists of pancakes, Bob Evans sausage links, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Suggested donation is $6 per person.

Proceeds will support Xenia Rotary’s Kevin Sonnycalb’s Memorial Fireworks Festival to be held Friday, July 1, and other charitable events of the Xenia Rotary Club. Sonnycalb, a long-time Rotarian, died in 2011 and his family continues to help with the fireworks event.

“We’re excited to get the town together, you get to catch up with people you haven’t seen in years,” said Joe Kennedy, Rotary president. “The last two years — because of COVID restrictions — it hasn’t been the same.”

Committee members David Thompson, Tom Swigart, Neil Fogarty, and Matt Bennett are still looking for help from individuals, business groups, sport teams, etc., who wish to volunteer or participate in this event.

The Xenia Rotary Club was founded locally in 1920 and in addition to the fireworks, uses the proceeds of the event to fund its many service activities in the community including Xenia Adult Recreation Center mobile meals, Xenia WMCA scholarships for kids/families, IHN, the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, 4-H livestock purchases, youth soccer, baseball/football teams, and various local charities.

Rotary also provides Christmas gifts to 200 underprivileged children in the Xenia area with donations totalling $25,000 a year. To inquire about Rotary and learn about their community projects, log onto www.xeniarotary.org. For those wishing to make a tax deductable donation, checks can be made to Greene Giving, earmarked for Xenia Rotary.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

