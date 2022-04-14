Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be hoppin’

XENIA — The city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Shawnee Park on Saturday, April 16. There will be lots of basket giveaways and activities.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. as well as a “first-time” helicopter drop of 10,000 eggs above the park.

“Every child who registers will be given a raffle ticket to have a chance of winning one of 126 specially crafted baskets that contain merchandise, candy, toys, etc.,” said Will Urschel, Xenia city councilman and event volunteer.

Brand new bicycles, donated by Walmart, are also being offered in the raffle. Xenia Church of the Nazarene will be offering free popcorn and the Easter Bunny will be making the rounds greeting participants and posing for photo ops.

An egg hunt in designated areas will start at 11 a.m. (with staggered starts.) Designated egg hunt areas include pre walkers, and walkers (age 4), (ages 5-8), and (ages 9-12). A designated special needs area is included in the hunt.

Last year’s event was held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the park and offered a “Drive-Thru” hunt and a “Bunny Wave” due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

This year’s sponsors include the Xenia Area Association of Churches and Ministries, Walmart, Home Church, and the city of Xenia and its Board for Recreation, Arts, and Cultural Activities (BRACA).

Children should bring their own basket/bag for egg collection. Remember to dress for the weather — this is a “rain or shine” event.

File photos After being a drive-through event last year, the city's Easter egg hunt will be held in person again this year.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

