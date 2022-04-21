Beavercreek man gets 25 to life

XENIA — An 82-year-old Beavercreek man will serve at least 25 years in jail for raping a child.

Gary Deis, who pled guilty on March 3, was sentenced Thursday by visiting Judge Stephen Wolaver in Greene County Common Pleas. Deis must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.

The crime occurred at a home in Beavercreek in 2006, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes, but it was not reported until several years later. During the investigation, a Beavercreek police detective had the child’s mother make a recorded phone call to Deis and during the call, Deis made statements corroborating the child’s accusation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Deis was originally charged with two counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, court records show. The single rape conviction comes with a mandatory sentence of 25 years up to life in prison.

“Justice does not have an age limit,” Hayes said in the press release. “Justice does not have an end date. It is likely that Gary Deis will die in prison, but keep in mind that the victim has been carrying this trauma and pain since 2006 and will continue to do so in the future. Detective John Bondy of the Beavercreek Police Department and Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt are to be commended for their hard work that led to this successful conviction.”

