Stutes promoted to Xenia police chief

XENIA — Chris Stutes has been named Xenia police chief effective June 10.

Currently a captain in the Xenia Police Division, the 26-year XPD veteran will take over for current Chief Randy Person, who announced his retirement last week.

Stutes was one of several candidates considered, according to city officials.

“Being offered the position of chief is about timing and opportunity and I am humbled to have been selected to lead this great team,” Stutes said. “The Xenia Police Division has a history of being led by great leaders. There have been many before me and there are many currently here who are talented leaders.”

Stutes has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Distinguished Service Award and others which recognized his leadership and professional conduct. Stutes was awarded the Xenia Police Division’s highest honor in 2006, the Casey Elliot Memorial “City’s Finest Award,” which recognizes officers who set a standard of excellence for other officers to follow.

“Captain Stutes has our complete confidence and support as he takes on this new and important role,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “Xenia Police Division has a tradition of excellence and I have no doubt that Captain Stutes will continue that tradition by being a professional and compassionate leader.”

Stutes said Person has “positioned this ship and has it sailing in the right direction” and his goal is to continue moving it forward while adding a “little extra wind to its sail.”

“We will continue to challenge the process and explore methods of how we can be most effective and efficient in serving this community by finding local solutions to local problems,” Stutes said.

He will be sworn in by Judge Mike Buckwalter on June 10 at the Greene County Courthouse.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

