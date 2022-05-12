Car stolen from area dealership

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole a vehicle from a local car dealership.

Around 9:15 p.m. April 30, a 1986 blue Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was taken from the parking lot of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet on Orchard Lane in Beavercreek Township.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Gilbert at 937-562-4813 or the tip line at 937-562-4819.

Submitted photo The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole this vehicle. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/05/web1_Stolen-car.jpg Submitted photo The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole this vehicle.