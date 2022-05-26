Suspect in bar homicide in custody

XENIA — A Xenia man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Brad A. Stewart, 32, is in the Greene County Jail on charges of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability stemming from the shooting death of Jacob S. Scoby, 30, of Xenia, according to a release from Xenia police.

Police and medics were dispatched to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Avenue around 1:35 a.m. on an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Scoby in the parking lot. He was unconscious and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Stewart, fled the scene.

Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s office, detectives from the Greene County ACE Task Force, and officers and detectives from the Xenia Police Division worked cooperatively to follow up on leads. Stewart was located in the area of Clifton Road approximately 10:38 a.m. Thursday. He initially fled in a vehicle with officers in pursuit but eventually stopped in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and gave himself up, according to police.

He was taken into custody at approximately 10:44 a.m. Thursday without further incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. The detective in charge can be reached at [email protected]

