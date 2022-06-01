Man sentenced in 2016 shooting death

XENIA — A man wanted by police for more than two years was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a Fairborn man.

Devon Cox, 27, pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter with an attached firearm specification and aggravated robbery June 1 and was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio.

On Nov. 20, 2016, Fairborn police officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road where they found one male victim, later identified as Jarrell Plummer, lying in a corner of his living room with gunshot wounds. Through the course of investigation, officers learned that Plummer was the victim of a robbery.

During the confrontation, Plummer was shot once in the chest and once in the head. Plummer was immediately transported to Soin Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Cox fled the scene before law enforcement officers responded, according to officials, and was a fugitive for more two years before being arrested on an active warrant.

“Jarrell Plummer’s family has waited far too long for justice in this case,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “Today, his family received some small measure of justice. This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Det. Brian Neiford of the Fairborn Police Department and the commitment and diligence of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne, who was assisted by Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt. Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka played a critical role in maintaining witness cooperation. Due to their efforts, a dangerous violent offender is off the streets and behind bars.”

