A local cleanup effort was held for the Little Miami River on Saturday. Close to 100 people were present to pick up trash from the river banks, but conditions forced a cancelation of planned canoe sections.

Photos courtesy of Jess Evans

Volunteers were able to attend a festival at Bellbrock Park after the cleanup, with a band and activities from non-profit groups set up.


It was estimated the volunteers helped remove 240 pounds of trash from the area during the event.


