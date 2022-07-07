Meeker assumes command of 88th ABW

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Hundreds gathered Thursday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force Change of Command ceremony.

Col. Patrick G. Miller relinquished command of the 88th Air Base Wing to Col. Chris Meeker, who finished up a two-year assignment as commander of the 86th Civil Engineer group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Meeker now takes command of the one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,500 Air Force military, civilian, and contractor employees.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team,” said Meeker, a career civil engineer like his predecessor. “I am so fired up to stand side-by-side with you, roll up my sleeves, and provide strength through support and to serve each other with compassion,”

Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, was the presiding officer of the ceremony, and presented the Legion of Merit to Miller. The guidon bearer was CMSgt Jason Shaffer, 88th AFB command chief. A large group of airmen and civilians made a “final salute” to Miller and an “initial salute” to Meeker following a flag ceremony.

Miller, who will become a brigadier general, said he was sad to be leaving Wright-Patterson but was excited to be continuing “our Air Force journey” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. He will become the director of logistics, engineering, and force protection for the Pacific Air Forces.

“I know the 88th will be in good hands with Colonel Meeker and his family,” said Miller, who assumed command in 2020.

The 88th ABW provides support and services to one of the most expansive, diverse, and organizationally complex bases in the Air Force. It includes a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, a major command headquarters, an airlift wing, and the world’s largest military air museum.

The base is home to more than 30,000 employees and is the largest single site employer in the State of Ohio.

A change of command ceremony, held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, welcomed new 88th ABW Commander Col. Chris Meeker. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/07/web1_1.jpg A change of command ceremony, held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, welcomed new 88th ABW Commander Col. Chris Meeker. Colonel Patrick G. Miller relinquished command to Col. Chris Meeker, who assumed command of the 88th ABW on Thursday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/07/web1_2.jpg Colonel Patrick G. Miller relinquished command to Col. Chris Meeker, who assumed command of the 88th ABW on Thursday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Colonel Meeker and his wife, Kay Lynn, answer questions at a press conference following the ceremony. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/07/web1_3.jpg Colonel Meeker and his wife, Kay Lynn, answer questions at a press conference following the ceremony.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

