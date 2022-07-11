Former county prosecutor retires

XENIA — After 47 years at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Civil Division Chief and former Prosecuting Attorney Stephen K. Haller retired Friday.

Longtime assistant prosecutor Cheri Stout was named the new Civil Division chief.

Haller was hired at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecuting attorney following his graduation from the University of Toledo by Prosecuting Attorney Nick Carrera. His first day was June 17, 1975. He continued in that role under subsequent Greene County Prosecuting Attorneys Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck, the latter of which promoted him to first assistant prosecuting attorney and then Civil Division chief.

In August 2006, Haller was appointed Greene County prosecuting attorney and then he was elected to the office in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2016. He retired from that position at the conclusion of his last term and returned to his current position as Civil Division chief.

“At this point in my life, I have come to the realization that time is my most precious commodity,” Haller said. “After dedicating my career to the Prosecutor’s Office, I’m ready for new opportunities. I have thoroughly enjoyed my 47 years, and now it’s time to turn the page.”

During his 47-year career in the Prosecutor’s Office, Haller has represented the state and county in thousands of criminal and civil cases in all courts in Greene County and the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio. He has also argued cases before the Second District Court of Appeals, Sixth District Court of Appeals, and the Ohio Supreme Court. Most significantly, Haller helped guide the development of Michael’s House, a Child Advocacy Center located in Greene County. Michael’s House serves as a safe place for victims of child abuse in a warm and protective environment.

“Steve is an exceptional attorney, a great mentor, and a good friend,” said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes. “He devoted his professional life to serving the citizens of Greene County, and we all owe him a great debt. To say he will be missed is a huge understatement. His contributions to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the legal profession in Greene County, and to the protection of crime victims, especially children, will continue to benefit this community for decades to come.”

A formal retirement ceremony was held at the Greene County Courthouse on June 23 where Haller was honored by family, friends, and former and current colleagues from his time with the Prosecutor’s Office, which spans six decades. The Greene County Board of County Commissioners, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio State House of Representatives, and the Ohio State Senate all presented resolutions and proclamations in honor of his years of service to the citizens of Greene County. Haller’s former law partner and boss, Gov. Mike DeWine, was also on hand to congratulate Haller on his retirement.

Stout began her career with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in June 2002. She has represented the State of Ohio in the Child Support Enforcement Division, as well as representing Children Services. In addition, Stout was assigned to the Juvenile Court docket and the Appellate Division before she was assigned to prosecute adult felony offenders in 2008. She began working in the Civil Division in January 2021.

A lifelong Buckeye, Stout attended Buckeye Valley High School (class of 1993) and obtained three degrees from The Ohio State University: A bachelor of science in sociology in 1997, a masters in elementary education in 1998, and a juris doctorate from Moritz College of Law in 2001.

“Cheri is the right person to lead the Civil Division,” said Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes. “She is smart, tough, and dedicated to providing the best legal services to our clients. She has demonstrated her commitment to Greene County and that commitment shines through in everything that she does.”

The Civil Division acts as the legal advisor to elected officials throughout Greene County. This includes all county-wide officeholders, their respective subdivisions, and 11 of the townships located in the county.

