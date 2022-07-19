Vacation Bible school coming to Xenia

XENIA — Xenia United Presbyterian Church is holding a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

“God’s Science Lab” is open to kids in preschool through sixth grade and will feature Bible stories, experiments, and hands-on activities in indoor and outdoor settings.

The deadline to register is July 20. The registration from is available at xeniaunited.org or on Facebook at Xenia United Presbyterian Church.

The church is at 343 W. Ankney Mill Road across from the Greene County Fairgrounds racetrack.