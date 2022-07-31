Hawkins wins historic calf scramble (PHOTOS)

XENIA — Photos from the calf scramble event held Sunday evening at the grandstands during the Greene County Fair. Check out Tuesday’s edition for an article and photos from the competition.

Sydnee Hawkins, a student at Greeneview High School, was the champion at a historic calf scramble competition on Sunday evening at the Greene County Fair. Hawkins was the winner of the first ever occasion only girls took part in the event, with six in total trying to corral a calf into the center circle.

Sydnee Hawkins makes her final pull to get the calf she harnessed into the circle.

Sydnee Hawkins is congratulated by her dad, Willie Hawkins, after coming in first in the event.

Makenzie Casey (right), a student at Xenia High School, finished in third place and celebrated afterward her sister, Victoria Casey (left), who also competed.

Sydnee Hawkins (left) and Chloe Trimbach (right) try and chase down calves early in the event.

Chloe Trimbach, a student at Cedarville High School, finished in second place.

Emma Jamison, a student at Fairborn High School, stalks the calves she is chasing down.

Karlie Harlow, a student at Greeneview High School, tries to finish getting the harness on a calf while Makenzie Casey looks on.

Chloe Trimbach tries to hang on as she is pulled down by a calf.

Sydnee Hawkins grabs hold of the calf she goes on to win with.

Competitors all were trying to get a harness on simultaneously at the end of the event.

Makenzie Casey begins her pull to get to the center circle.

Sydnee Hawkins was out of breath after completing the task, but was OK and received congratulations from many friends and family members after the event.

The winners of the 12-13 age group were (L-R) Jayla Smalls, Will Mossing, Reese Ehresman and Colton Midlan.

The winners of the 10-11 age group were (L-R) Peyton Hodges, Jake Magnione, Greyden Blair and Claira Crause.

The winners of the 10 year old age group were (L-R) Wyatt McKay, Tayton Brooks, Madison Thiel, and William Honnold.

The winners of the 9-10 age group were (L-R) Corbin Shelton, Cutis Evoniak, Blake Atley and Jonah Fulton.

The winners of the 9 year old age group were (L-R) Henry Boyette, Jase Baudendistel, Claira Wilson and Addison Chambliss.

The 10 year old age group had to work hard to keep up with each calf running around the ring.

Many of the 10 year olds competing thought they had the calves cornered, but they are trickier to catch than it would seem.

The 9-10 age group licks their chops as they get set to take off from the starting line.

Jonah Fulton celebrates after getting the last sticker.

The 9 year old group may have been outsized, but they were nimble in trying to track down the stickers.

The 12-13 age group contestants take off from the starting line to start the evening.

The 11-12 year olds fought the speediness of the calves and bright sunshine to grab the stickers.