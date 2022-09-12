Suspect in Xenia Township shooting caught

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The man accused of shooting an 18-year-old femal in Xenia Township Monday morning has been arrested.

La’Dashiaun Brown, 21, of Dayton, was taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol near Republic, Ohio. Brown was charged in Xenia Municipal Court and is facing one count each of of felonious assault — a second-degree felony — and receiving stolen property — a fourth-degree felony.

He is being held in the Seneca County Jail.

According to Sheriff Scott Anger, law enforcement received a call that an adult female had been shot by an acquaintance during an apparent domestic dispute at the end of Ford Road near the Little Miami River. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what Anger said look to be non-life-threatening.

At least one deputy was seen at a structure across the river, connected to Ford Road by a pedestrian bridge. However, Anger said neither the victim nor the alleged shooter reside in Greene County and there was no reason to believe there was a threat to anyone in the area as the shooting was not random.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News A Greene County sheriff’s deputy walks from a building across the Little Miami River from Ford Road Monday. Deputies were investigating a shooting in the area however neither the alleged shooter nor the victim reside in Greene County, according to officials. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_IMG_7650.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News A Greene County sheriff’s deputy walks from a building across the Little Miami River from Ford Road Monday. Deputies were investigating a shooting in the area however neither the alleged shooter nor the victim reside in Greene County, according to officials.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.