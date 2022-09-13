Xenia resident fondly remembering the queen

XENIA — Like many people around the globe, Sylvia Kellner is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I loved her,” the Xenia resident said. “She was smashing. Absolutely smashing. Great, great queen.”

But for Kellner, her majesty’s death his a little closer to home. Kellner — a well-known hair dresser who trained at the Liverpool College of Art where former Beatle Paul McCartney studied — was born in England and regularly communicated with the royal family and regularly received return correspondence.

“I’ve got letters from the queen,” she said in a previous interview with the Gazette. “I send engagement cards. I love the royal family.”

Last year Kellner received a note from Suzy Lethbridge, the correspondence secretary for the Duke of Edinburgh, aka Prince Phillip, who died not long after sending the card.

The letter said “The Duke of Edinburgh has asked me to write and thank you for your kind message of good wishes. Your thoughtfulness in writing is much appreciated.”

“Something told me to send him a birthday card,” Kellner said at the time. “I told him I was born in England. He’s so well loved. So I told him all that.”

Kellner previously received a note from Prince Harry when he was still engaged to Meghan Markle. Kellner sent the prince and Markle a Christmas message and they sent her a thank you card.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful Christmas message. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks with very best wishes for a Happy New Year.” It also included a photo of the couple.

Kellner’s relatives also have some ties to the royal family. An aunt arranged flowers for Prince Phillip and Princess Margaret. And while not part of the royal family, an aunt lived next to McCartney, and Kellner — known far and wide as Lady Ashley (her maiden name) — would pick leaves off McCartney’s bushes and save them via lamination.

Kellner has also taken good care of everything she has received from the queen and her family.

“I’m just blessed to be able to say I have those things,” Kellner previously said of all her keepsakes.

Submitted photos Xenia resident Sylvia Kellner, an England native, has received myriad pieces of correspondence from the royal family.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

