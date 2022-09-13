Frizzell appointed to Cedar Cliff board

CEDARVILLE — The Cedar Cliff Local School District recently named Christi Frizzell as a new board of education member.

Frizzell replaces Chris Cross, who recently resigned his position after being promoted to athletic director at Cedarville University.

“I am thankful for the experiences that my family have had in Cedar Cliff Schools and I look forward to serving our community and continuing the legacy of our great school district,” Frizzell said.

The board had 30 days to name a replacement and appointed Frizzell Sept. 1.

All potential candidates interested in filling the vacant position were interviewed by the board during the meeting.

“The board had 11 viable and good candidates making it a difficult decision, but ultimately, Christi’s experience and abilities led us to believe she would add great value to the board,” Board President Matt Sheridan said.

Frizzell has two children, a daughter who is a 2021 graduate of Cedarville High School and another daughter who is a senior at the high school. Frizzell is a director of strategic sourcing for the 7-Eleven Corporation.

