Two more charged in Ford Road incident

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Two more men have been charged in connection with a Sept. 12 shooting on Ford Road.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges for Aaron Joseph Davis, 21, and Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 22, both of Dayton. Davis is being held in the Greene County Jail on attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Morgan is being held on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both first-degree felonies.

La’Dashiaun Brown, 21, of Dayton, was previously taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol near Republic, Ohio. Brown was charged in Xenia Municipal Court and is facing one count each of of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to Sheriff Scott Anger, law enforcement received a call that an adult female had been shot by an acquaintance during an apparent domestic dispute at the end of Ford Road near the Little Miami River. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what officials said appeared to be non-life-threatening.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

