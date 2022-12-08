Gag order signed in Gronbeck case

XENIA — A “gag order” in the case of a former Yellow Springs doctor was filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court Dec. 6.

As a result of a telephone conference held Dec. 1 with counsel, the court has prohibited all attorneys, representatives, investigators, and other persons associated with either party from making any public comments regarding the Donald Gronbeck case until the final disposition.

Gronbeck, 42, and his attorney, Jon Paul Rion, had entered a “not guilty” plea last month after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him that included charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition. After accepting the not guilty plea, Judge Michael Buckwalter ordered Gronbeck to have no contact with any of the alleged victims. A tentative trial date of Jan. 9, 2023 was set.

At his Nov. 17 bond hearing, Gronbeck’s bail was set at $1,000,000 with 10 percent permitted, GPS/electronic home monitoring/house arrest level II.

He posted bail, court records show, and under condition of bail, Gronbeck is limited to only his property. He was specifically prohibited from being within 100 feet of any thoroughfare, roadway, street, or right of way and work privileges were not granted, according to court documents. Additionally he was ordered to surrender his passport the Greene County Adult Probation Department.

Visiting Judge Dennis Langer of Dayton — sitting by assignment — filed an entry that Gronbeck’s bond be modified. He is to remain on electronic monitoring/home detention and is allowed to walk anywhere within the perimeter of his property, but he is permitted to cross Dayton Yellow Springs Road in order to reach other parcels of his property. He is permitted to work only on his property at this time and will continue to have no contact with any of the complainants, according to court documents.

The tentative trial date of Jan. 9, 2023 has been vacated and a final pretrial conference will be held on-the-record and in open court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, with a tentative conclusion date of Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

A backup trial has also been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 and conclude on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

