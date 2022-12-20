GCPH hosting COVID-19 home test giveaway

FAIRBORN — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials in partnership with the Fairborn Fire Department have announced that a drive through giveaway of FREE COVID-19 Test-to-Treat at-home test kits will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 1:30 – 3:00pm. The event will be held at Fairborn Fire Station #2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn. Test kits will be given out while supplies last.

“With RSV, Flu and COVID-19 circulating throughout the country and the state, and with the coming holiday, this is a perfect time to get additional test kits out to the public. This will allow them to have that tool in their toolbox to either rule out COVID-19 or take the appropriate action before gathering for the Christmas and New Year holidays if they are feeling under the weather”, health commissioner Melissa Howell said. “We want everyone to enjoy this special time with family and friends, while staying healthy and safe,” Howell said.

Positive detection of COVID-19, along with the reporting of positive cases and full vaccination, is an effective way to fight against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Greene County remains at a “medium” community level per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The levels are calculated by a few factors, including hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The CDC shares the updated level every Thursday evening.

Public Health officials recommend that families stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and get tested if symptoms arise. It is also recommended that everyone ages 6 months and older get their flu vaccine. We urge everyone take advantage of the public health tools that work by washing your hands often and thoroughly, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, testing for COVID-19 if you have symptoms, and masking when in crowded spaces, especially on public transportation.

For questions or additional information, please contact GCPH at 937-374-5600 or email [email protected]

