Thompson named 2022 Free Clinic Staff Member of the Year

XENIA — In partnership with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Charitable Healthcare Network (CHN) is pleased to announce Amy Thompson as the 2022 Free Clinic Staff Member of the Year award winner.

Thompson has volunteered at the Living Well Clinic in Xenia for nearly the last ten years. Living Well Clinic is a charitable health clinic that provides healthcare to the medically needy of the Miami Valley. Thompson works the reception desk, is in charge of following up with patients and helps run the office of the clinic. She also cleans the facility each week after clinic night.

“She is a great advocate for the clinic, and many of our patients look forward to their visits to see her and her friendly face,” according to her nomination for the award. “She really is an integral part of the work at LWC and we really don’t know how we would do it all without her!”

Thompson said her passion for serving others has grown tremendously during her time volunteering at the clinic.

“As a volunteer, a big part of my heart is at the Living Well Clinic here in Xenia and the patients who come in every week. I have come to know our regular patients and their life stories, and I enjoy helping new patients feel at ease,” she said. “A comforting smile is sometimes all it takes to reach out to others. It has also opened up my eyes to see how many in our community have multiple healthcare needs and how difficult it can be to navigate through them with little resources. It is amazing how just one appointment at LWC, with a physician’s consult and treatment plan, can give so much hope!”

Additional information on the Living Well Clinic can be found at livingwellclinic.org.

Thompson https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKAmy-Thompson-Headshot.jpg Thompson