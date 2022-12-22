Xenia Fire Division sporting a new decal

XENIA — Xenia Fire Division’s staff and equipment will be sporting a new look when the calendar turns to 2023.

A new logo will be applied to the department and be on display on its equipment and vehicles starting in the new year.

Under the divisions’ new re-brandishing of equipment and uniforms, the new decal features the words “Xenia, EMS, Fire, Rescue” in large block letters printed on a black border surrounding an American flag backdrop. The Maltese Cross in the middle surrounds an outline of the state of Ohio with a single star (signifying Xenia), bordered by “Est. 1837”, 31, 32, and Local 698 (representing their Union).

The original decal was emblazoned with the words “City of Xenia Fire Division” and the words “Fire” and “EMS” with the words “Xenia, Ohio, City of Hospitality” printed in the middle, with a fire hydrant flanked on the left and a ladder flanked to the right of the traditional firefighter’s Maltese Cross in the middle.

According to XFD Chief Ken Riggsby, the department last changed its decal/patch around 22 years ago when the current one was designed. “It’s just a change and the cost is minimal,” said Riggsby, who explained the current decals would be peeled off to make room for the new.

Other re-branding looks include repainting the engines “gray over red” instead of the current “White over red”.

“Decals go through several design changes until one is approved and finalized,” said Captain Travis Dill.

